Jagan is a cut above the rest: Botcha

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday said he had never seen a high performing Chief Minister like Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in his political career spanning 25 years.

He recalled his stint as a Minister in the Cabinets that were headed by Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, K. Rosaiah and N. Kiran Kumar Reddy and claimed that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was a cut above the rest in fulfilling his commitments.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy treats the party’s election manifesto as religious scriptures. Unlike Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu lived in his own make-believe world and cheated people with his rhetoric for which he paid a heavy price in the 2019 elections,” Mr. Satyanarayana told the media.

He said the YSRCP government had inherited a massive debt from the TDP dispensation, which “committed grave irregularities and breached the FRBM limits thereby ruined the economy”.

The YSRCP government has released a programme calendar for the coming year proving that it has a vision and is moving in that direction, the Minister said. The due priority has been given to industrial development and necessary changes are being made in the industrial policy. Eliminating corruption is high on the agenda. The Janmabhoomi committees formed by the previous TDP government were a fountainhead of corruption, he observed.

SEC case

Mr. Satyanarayana said N. Ramesh Kumar had every right to challenge the government’s policy decision to restrict the term of State Election Commissioner (SEC) to three years in the court law.

“However, the TDP owe an explanation whether it moved the High Court due to its affection for Mr. Ramesh Kumar or on grounds which it considered justifiable,” said the Minister and alleged that the TDP has always put individuals above institutions.