Jagan invites US-India Business Council to collaborate with A.P.

Andha Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the U.S. India Business Council (USIBC) to work with the Government of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) for playing a catalytic role in strengthening the US-AP Economic Partnership.

Participating in a business round-table discussion jointly organised by the USIBC and the Atlanta Council's South Asia Centre in collaboration with Georgetown University at Washington D.C., Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the partnership with the US was a critical element for the future growth of A.P.

He observed that A.P. has robust infrastructure for connectivity, enabling policies and the requisite integration with global value chains backed by a vibrant pool of human resource.

The USIBC and A.P. Government could prepare a roadmap for achieving investment and trade targets especially in agriculture and food security, healthcare, education and infrastructure and manufacturing.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the A.P. Government based it's development model on 'Navaratnalu' (nine major promises contained in the YSR Congress Party's 2019 election manifesto) and was moving towards their delivery.

The government has adopted a four-pronged approach for development: driving economic growth, investing in human potential, creating a social safety net for the people and transforming governance.

US Chamber of Commerce senior vice-president (international affairs) Rob Schroder hoped that with the decisive mandate in elections, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would usher in an era of inclusive growth and rapid development.

A.P. Investment Promotion and Monitoring Authority CEO Dr. P.V. Ramesh said the CM's emphasis was on the delivery of corruption free governance, bringing transparency in procurement and contract management and providing investor friendly experience through one-stop handholding of investors across the implementation lifecycle.

Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Irfan Nooruddin, Director of the South Asia Center at the Atlantic Council were among a host of dignitaries present.