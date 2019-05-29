Jagan invites Naidu for his swearing-in ceremony

YSR Congress Party president and Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has invited outgoing Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for his swearing-in ceremony to be held here on Thursday.

Mr. Jagan telephoned Mr. Naidu on Tuesday to invite him to the ceremony and is learnt to have sought his advise and suggestions for the State’s development. However, it is not immediately known whether Mr. Naidu would attend the ceremony or depute his party colleague for the event.

The Chief Minister-elect is inviting leaders of various parties to the ceremony. He had telephoned DMK president M.K. Stalin and invited him to the ceremony, and the latter is likely to attend the event. He visited Hyderabad last Saturday to invite Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), who had confirmed that he would make it. Mr. Rao is expected to arrive here along with his family members on Wednesday, visit Kanaka Durga temple and remain in the city till the swearing-in ceremony is over on Thursday.

Mr. Jagan will take oath as the new Chief Minister on May 30 at a ceremony to be held in Vijayawada at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium at 12:23 p.m. Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan would administer the oath to him. The Governor, Mr. Jagan and the Telangana Chief Minister would leave for Delhi to attend the swearing-in of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

The YSRCP stormed to power by winning 151 seats in State Assembly. With 22 parliamentary seats under its belt, YSRCP is the fourth largest party in the Lok Sabha.

During the day, Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam and DGP R.P. Thakur met Mr. Jagan. They informed him about the arrangements being made for the swearing in ceremony. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and his team met Mr. Jagan at the official residence at Tadepalli near here. Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Laddha and others also met him.