Jagan interacts with WEF founder, Adani at Davos

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had an interaction with the World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab and separate meetings with the who’s who of the corporate world at Davos in Switzerland on Sunday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Schwab discussed potential areas of collaboration in biotechnology, healthcare, skilling, infrastructure and port sectors and for achieving Andhra Pradesh (AP)‘s environmental and social governance objectives.

Senior executives of the WEF and officials of the A.P. government signed a partnership for promoting advanced manufacturing in their presence.

Foremost among the business leaders whom the Chief Minister had called on include Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, who currently figures in the list of the world’s 10 richest persons. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy then had parleys with WEF heads Shyam Bishen (Healthcare) and Pedro Gomez (Mobility and Sustainability) and Boston Consulting Group global chairman Hans Paul Burkner.

Mr. Burkner said the efforts being made by the A.P. government for improving the education and healthcare sectors and augmenting the infrastructure were appreciable. The efforts would help in attracting investments thereby creating the much-needed employment, he said, adding food security was another thing that should be given priority. He also stressed the need to have a single-point interface to ensure seamless facilitation of investments and availability of land and transparent labour contracts.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also met Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, and inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Pavilion set up by the AP Economic Development Board (AP-EDB) at the venue of the WEF annual meeting.

At the WEF inaugural, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to modernise the manufacturing sector and to focus on green energy, port-led industrialisation and electric mobility.

State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Industries and Infrastructure Minister Gudivada Amarnath, MP P.V. Mithun Reddy, APIIC chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy and EDB CEO J.V.N. Subramanyam was among those who accompanied the Chief Minister.