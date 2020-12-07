Jagan interacts with patients at Eluru GH

ELURU

07 December 2020 14:51 IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the Government General Hospital (GGH) on Monday, and enquired about the health condition of the patients, who were suffering with symptoms of some unknown disease.

He directed the ministers and officials to monitor the situation round-the-clock.

Hundreds of patients complained of epilepsy and dizziness-like symptoms for the last three days in Eluru town and the neighbouring areas.

Mr. Reddy interacted with the patients, who were undergoing treatment at GGH. He also spoke with the doctors treating the patients and enquired about the treatment being provided to them.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to provide better treatment and supply medicines and nutritional diet to the discharged patients. Later, Mr. Reddy reviewed the situation with the Medical and Health, Revenue and department officials.

The Chief Minister enquired the officers about the number of cases reported, discharged patients, referral cases and their health condition. He asked the doctors on the treatment being provided for the patients in the review meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, Women Development and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha, Collector Revu Mutyala Raju, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar, Joint Collector Himanshu Skukla and other officials participated.