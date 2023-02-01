Jagan, India’s richest Chief Minister with graft charges, talking about ‘class war’ is an irony, says Pawan Kalyan 

February 01, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said in a series of Tweets on Wednesday that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is the richest Chief Minister in India facing graft charges, talking about a “class war” like comrades Charu Mazumdhar, Tarimela Nagi Reddy and Puchalapalli Sundarayya was an irony.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan further commented that “Andhra Pradesh is a State with poor people run by the richest Chief Minister, whose wealth is more than that of all the other Chief Ministers combined.”

Reacting to a recent observation by the Chief Minister that the “war underway in Andhra Pradesh was between classes, not castes,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan stated that there were in fact no classes, and “all the people have been made slaves in the fiefdom of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).”

“From land to sand, liquor to mines, forests to hills, and from paper to red sandalwood, every penny generated from Andhra Pradesh is in the hands of the Chief Minister,” he said.

“The YSRCP has made the poor in Andhra Pradesh to remain content with mediocrity and their lives, dignity and hard work have been sold out for the benefits offered to them. The middle class, which is the most neglected, is being treating as “tax-paying mute servants” while the investors are exiting from the State,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan observed.