Jagan inaugurates Velpula village secretariat in Kadapa

CM all praise for the modern design and facilities at the complex

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was all praise for the village secretariat building complex at Velpula village, which has been designed with a modern look, saying it would serve as an inspiration for the State.

After inaugurating the complex on Thursday, he said the structure, with the most advanced features, was as an ideal one. The special care taken by the local leaders and the district administration in this regard was evident in the construction of the buildings, he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister unveiled the plaques related to the different buildings constructed at a total cost of Rs.3.22 crore on the Secretariat premises.

The Gram Secretariat building was constructed at a cost of Rs.40 lakh, Rythu Bharosa Kendra (Rs.21.80 lakh), digital library (Rs.16 lakh), YSR Health Clinic (Rs.19.50 lakh), Basic Agricultural Cooperative Credit Union building (Rs.40 lakh) and post office(Rs. 17 lakh).

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also inaugurated a bus shelter in the village constructed at a cost of Rs.13 lakh, a waiting hall constructed at a cost of Rs.13 lakh, an open stage and an overhead tank constructed at a cost of Rs.16.50 lakh and community toilets constructed at a cost of Rs.3 lakh.

He also unveiled the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy installed on the Secretariat premises.

He inspected the furniture, arrangements and facilities in each office building and expressed satisfaction.

Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha, District In-charge Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Pulivendula Municipal Vice-Chairman Y.S. Manohar Reddy, Vemula ZPTC member Bayapureddy, District Library Chairperson Usharani, Sarpanch Nirmala and others were present.