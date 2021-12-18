Jagan inaugurates slew of projects in Vizag

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy posing with a trophy at the launch of the YSR Cup Cricket Tournament, at VMRDA Park in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 December 2021 00:51 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday inaugurated various development and beautification works at VMRDA Park (popularly known as VUDA Park) here. He also inaugurated various works taken up under the Smart City project, under the auspices of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), at a cost of ₹61 crore at various places in the city.

The works inaugurated by the Chief Minister include the development works completed at a cost of ₹33.50 crore in VMRDA Park, the Multi Level Semi Automatic car parking, constructed at Jagadamba junction, the development works done at a cost of ₹4.65 crore at the MVD High School at Dandu Bazaar, the Heritage building Town Hall developed at a cost of ₹4.24 crore and the Old Municipal Office, which was renovated at a cost of ₹7.16 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, the Chief Minister went round the VMRDA Park and saw the newly completed works. He also launched the Trophy of the YSR Cup Cricket Tourney, which is scheduled to be conducted under the auspices of Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy from December 21.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Ministers Kurasala Kannababu, Botcha Satyanarayana, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash, Chief Whip Budi Mutyala Naidu, Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, MP s MVV Satyanarayana, Goddeti Madhavi and BV Satyavathi, MLCs Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, Varudhu Kalyani, MLAs Karanam Dharmasri, K. Bhagyalakshmi, Adeep Raj, Kannababu Raju, VMRDA Chairperson A. Nirmala, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, ZP Chairperson Subhadra, Collector A. Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner Lakshmisha, VMRDA Commissioner Venkata Ramana Reddy, Joint Collectors M. Venugopal Reddy and P. Arun Babu were among those who attended.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was received at the airport by Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri, Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi, Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna, Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath, Payakaraopeta MLA G. Babu Rao and Yelamanchili MLA Kannababu Raju and others.

The Chief Minister attended the wedding of Divya Naidu and Subhash, daughter of Nekkala Naidu Babu, chariman of Vizianagaram DCCB, at AU Convention Centre on the Beach Road and also the wedding reception of Niharika and Raviteja, granddaughter of Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, at Vizag Conventions at Madhurawada.