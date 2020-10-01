Jagan inaugurates revamped Bapu Museum

VIJAYAWADA

01 October 2020 16:49 IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the revamped Bapu Museum, which now features a brand museum building and renovated Victoria Memorial building built-in 1887.

Mr. Jagan paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatama Gandhi outside the memorial building, the same place where Gandhi held a meeting in 1921. He later visited the memorial building and new museum building along with officials.

Advertising

Advertising

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Raddy, Muttamsetty Srinivas, Botcha Satayanarayna, Perni Venkataramaiah, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, K. Kannababu, Sidiri Appalaraju, MLAs, officials and others took part in the inauguration programme.

Construction of the new building was proposed in 2011 and construction began post-2014 and the completion was delayed due to various issues. It was built at a cost of over ₹8 crore.

The new museum, a two-storey building, will house over 1,500 antiquities including pre, proto and early historical objects, Jain and Buddha sculptures, Hindu scriptures, potteries, plaques and others.

The museum also has technology-based facilities like immersive projection theatre, augmented reality, virtual reality, digital books and others to learn about the artefacts.

Formerly known as Victoria Jubilee Museum, it was renamed as Bapu Museum after the legendary film director, author and cartoonist Bapu.