Jagan inaugurates, lays stone for various units

November 30, 2023 - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the 4.2 lakh tonne capacity edible oil refinery established by Gokul Agro Resources Pvt. Ltd. at Doruvula Palem of Muthukuru mandal in Nellore district with an investment of ₹250 crore and employment potential of 1,150 people.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the ₹2.5-crore sesame seeds processing unit established by the APFPS at Peddiredlapalem of L. Kota mandal in Vizianagaram district. Operated by L. Kota Jai Kisan Farmers Producers’ Organisation, it employs 20 persons.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also opened the common facility centres at the printing cluster in Kakinada industrial estate established by the Industries Department with an investment of ₹15 crore and employment potential for 1,000 persons.

The Chief Minister also launched 21 industrial development projects and factory complexes established in 18 districts by the Industries Department with an investment of ₹286 crore, and laid stone for some complexes. They have the potential of attracting ₹1,785 crore investments and providing employment to 18,034 persons.

The Chief Minister laid stone for ₹144-crore maize-based food processing unit to be established by Sri Venkateswara Bio Tech Pvt. Ltd. at Kommuru in Eluru district. It has employment potential for 310 persons.

He also laid for the ₹13-crore Blue Fin Enterprises food products unit at Konada in Vizianagaram district. It will produce potato, millet and wheat based food products and provide employment to 45 persons.

He also laid the stone for the ₹12-crore tomato processing unit at Pathikonda in Kurnool district. This unit would be run by the Pathikonda Farmers Producers’ Organisation.

The Chief Minister also laid stone for the ₹280-crore pharma unit of Sigachi Industries at the Orvakal mega industrial hub in Kurnool district. It will provide employment to 850 persons. He also launched works of the nutraceuticals unit of the RPS industries which will invest ₹90 crore and provide employment to 285 persons.