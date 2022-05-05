 Jagan inaugurates ₹180 cr. cancer hospital in Tirupati

Elevated corridor is among other projects launched by CM in temple town

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was on an inauguration spree during his visit to Tirupati on Thursday, as he declared open and laid foundation stone for a slew of facilities, most of them on the medical front.

He inaugurated Sri Venkateswara Institute for Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR), a ₹180-crore state-of-the-art cancer research facility developed on the Alipiri – Cherlopally road. Established by the Alimelu Charitable Trust, the hospital is supported by the Tata group. Mr. Jagan Mohan announced the government’s motto as bringing all types of cancer care under the free treatment category. Radiation oncologist and adviser to State Nori Dattatreyudu lauded Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision of developing three major cancer care centres in the State. Tata Trusts CEO N. Srinath and SVICCAR Medical Director V.R. Ramanan showed the Chief Minister the advanced medical equipment at the hospital.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the TTD’s Sri Padmavathi Children’s Super Specialty Hospital, a 350-bedded facility to be developed with ₹300 crore with 15 paediatric super specialty departments.

He formally declared open the cleft palate, deaf and dumb wards at BIRRD and a free service offered by the State government in association with an international voluntary organisation Smile Train on behavioural counselling and speech therapy to cleft palate patients below 16 years of age.

Smart corridor

The TTD and Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL) are jointly executing ‘Srinivasa Setu’, a ₹684-crore elevated corridor project along the arterial road leading to Tirumala in a bid to decongest and towards making Tirupati a smart city. The Chief Minister inaugurated the project’s first phase between Srinivasam pilgrims complex and Kapila Theertham. The TTD has contributed ₹458.28 crore for the project.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana, R.K. Roja, Vidadala Rajini, Tirupati MP M. Gurumoorthy and MLAs B. Karunakar Reddy, Ch. Bhaskar Reddy, Collector K. Venkatramana Reddy and others were present during the inauguration.