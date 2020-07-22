Jagan hopeful of distributing 30 lakh house sites on August 15

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the State politics are in such a hapless situation where the government has to go to the Supreme Court to distribute house sites to the poor due to the hurdles created by the opposition Telugu Desam Party.

At the 71st Vana Mahotsavam, Mr. Jagan launched the Jagananna Pachha Thoranam programme of planting saplings across the State, at Irahimpatnam where a layout was developed for the distribution of land to the beneficiaries, on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said “the government has decided to give away the 33 acres of land to the 1,600 beneficiaries even though an acre of land costs about Rs. 3 crore here as it is committed to the welfare of poor. It was delightful to see the beneficiaries planting saplings in their plots.”

“We all know that the opposition Telugu Desam Party has moved the Supreme Court against the distribution of land pattas to the poor. The State’s politics are so hapless that the government has to approach the Supreme Court to give away land to the poor and needy. Hopefully, God will bless us and on August 15, all the 30 lakh beneficiaries will be given pattas,” Mr. Jagan said.

“Today we have initiated the planting of 20 crore saplings in the coming year. We are developing 17,000 layouts where pattas will be given to the poor and at the same layouts saplings will be planted,” he added.

Currently, there are over 1.48 crore houses in the State and with the distribution of 30 lakh house site pattas the number will go up by 20 percent, he said. Mr. Jagan later took an oath of protecting the environment. He also administered the same to the gathering.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Perni Venkataramaiah, Government Whip Samineni Udaybhanu and others were present.