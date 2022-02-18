Jagan has vested interest in Bhogapuram road, alleges TDP leader

Bandaru faults CM for not taking up other pending road projects with Gadkari

Bandaru faults CM for not taking up other pending road projects with Gadkari

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is not interested in the development of the city.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is particular on developing only the six-lane road from the Visakhapatnam Port to Bhogapuram, as he has vested interest in it,” Mr. Murthy alleged while addressing the media here on Friday.

While there were many road projects pending in Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister had taken up only the Bhogapuram road with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, the TDP leader said.

He said that during the TDP term, efforts had been made to provide national highway connectivity from Visakhapatnam to Malkangiri via Sabbavaram and Chodavaram in the district and the Sabbavaram - Sheelanagar connectivity road.

The Chief Minister was keen on the Bhogapuram road as the YSRCP government had “forcibly acquired” 500 acres from the GMR Group. The TDP leader also alleged that once the six-lane project was completed, the government would dispose of the 500-acre land.

He further alleged that the YSRCP and the BJP had a secret understanding, which was evident from Mr. Gadkari’s visit to the Chief Minister’s residence for lunch during his recent visit to Vijayawada.