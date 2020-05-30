Jagan has ushered in a new era, says YSRCP leader

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 May 2020 23:18 IST

‘Focus on development of north Andhra attracted investors to the region’

Within a year in office, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had ushered in an era of good governance by living up to the expectations of people who gave him a landslide mandate in April, 2019 elections, said senior party leader Koyya Prasad Reddy on Saturday.

Mr. Prasad Reddy told reporters here that Mr. Jagan had fulfilled 90% of the promises made by him at the time of elections. The Navaratnalu scheme aimed at improving the livelihood of the poor and marginalised sections and fee reimbursement scheme for students were being implemented on a grand scale.

Mr. Prasad Reddy said by deciding to set up Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister had already sent positive signals to the investors. His decision to focus on development of North Andhra had already attracted investors to the region, he stated.

He said the Chief Minister was keen on making Visakhapatnam better than Hyderabad and Bengaluru in various spheres like IT, pharma and MSMEs. He said during the year, the Chief Minister firm on launching work on Bhogapuram International Airport, Bhogapuram and Anakapalle (via Kurmannapalem) Metro Rail and Visakhapatnam Srujala Sravanti project to bring the Godavari waters to the region.

The YSRCP president was not only maintaining good relationship with the Centre and neighbouring States including Telangana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka but also had been successful in ironing out differences over rehabilitation of project affected people of the Polavaram project. As many as 15,000 people who face the threat of submergence due to Polavaram dam would be rehabilitated in July, he informed.

Staking claim for establishing a corruption-free government, he said the village/ward secretariats introduced by him, decision to set up YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras and YSR Arogya Clinics in the villages and recruit 9,700 as doctors and paramedics in the Health Department had made Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy a role model in the country, Mr. Prasad Reddy said.