Jagan has ushered in a golden era for teachers and students: Sajjala

GUNTUR

05 September 2020 23:25 IST

‘13,000 schools given a facelift under Nadu-Nedu programme’

Rich tributes were paid to former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers Day, at a programme organised at the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli, near here, on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said, “The role of the teacher in shaping the character and personality of the students is unparalleled. After the parents, it is the teacher who plays a major role in moulding the lives of the children.”

English medium

Stating that a golden era had begun in the lives of the teachers and students after Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that more than 13,000 schools had been given a complete makeover under the Nadu-Nedu programme. The government is also going to introduce English Medium from Class 1 in all the government schools.”

“The credit for redefining the role of teachers should go to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Now, a teacher’s role is all the more important as English is being made the medium of instruction in all the schools. The classrooms look classy, and well stitched uniforms, school bags, shoes and notebooks have become a part of the students,” he said.

Party State general secretary Lella Appireddy said the occasion reminded him of his teachers who continued to guide him in public life.

Three teachers — V. Rammohan Rao, Srimannarayana and assistant professor Naveen Kumar — who won the best teacher award were felicitated.

Ministers K. Kanna Babu, M. Sankar Narayana, and V. Srinivas, MLA T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu, and Chairperson of the A.P. Mahila Commission Vasireddy Padma were present.