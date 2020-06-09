Jagan has undone all of Naidu’s good work: TDP

MLA and TDP Urban district president Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has undone all good work of the Chandrababu Naidu government, within one year of assuming office.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar along with MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao and TDP leaders released a booklet ‘Vidwansaniki oka chance’, brought out by the TDP to highlight the alleged failures of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, at the party office here on Tuesday.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Mr. Ganesh Kumar made a scathing attack on what he called ‘destructive policies” of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government starting with the demolition of the ‘Praja Vedika’, constructed by the TDP government.

Describing Mr. Chandrababu Naidu as a visionary leader, Mr. Ganesh Kumar recalled that the former Chief Minister had established the hi-tech city, in Hyderabad, which was providing employment to 13 lakh employees today. With a GDP of 8.79, Hyderabad ranked third in India and among the top 10 cities in the world. He said that the vision of Mr. Naidu was to develop Amaravati like Hyderabad. Referring to the criticism that 34,000 acres was not needed for the capital, he said that Mumbai, which has 603 sq. km. was cramped and subsequently Pune had to be developed to overcome the space constraints.

The proposal of the government to take over the Millennium Towers in Visakhapatnam to house the Chief Minister’s office resulted in several IT companies leaving the city. Similarly, the agreements made with Lulu Group and the Adani Data Centre in the city had been cancelled.

He wondered as to how Visakhapatnam would progress, when it was being ‘ignored’ on all fronts. Refuting the claims on provision of 2.81 lakh jobs by the YSRCP government, Mr. Ganesh Kumar said they were volunteer jobs and they were being paid a meagre ₹5,000 a month.

Ridiculing the statement of Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy that the YSRCP was formed on Gandhian principles, he said that the manhandling of Dr. Sudhakar, arrest of former MP Harsha Kumar and suppression of the agitation by farmers at Amaravati reflect the attitude of the YSRCP government.

He alleged that the YSRCP government had failed to take stringent action against the LG Polymers management and it was booking cases against the TDP and the Left parties for waging struggles on behalf of the victims.