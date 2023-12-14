GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan has shown what real development means, says Revenue Minister

December 14, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
Investing in human capital is the founding principle and ideology of the YSRCP, says Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao.

Investing in human capital is the founding principle and ideology of the YSRCP, says Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao has said that real development means uplifting the people and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown the way to do it. 

Participating in the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra in Pathapatnam Assembly constituency on December 13 (Wednesday), Mr. Prasada Rao said that the founding principle and ideology of the YSRCP was to ‘invest in human capital’. 

He wondered what was the point in creating infrastructure when people were unable to manage two square meals a day, and asserted that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had reduced poverty to a large extent amidst heavy odds. 

“The Chief Minister has laid equal focus on development, which is evident from the GSDP growth and per capita income figures,” Mr. Prasada Rao added. 

MLA Reddy Santhi said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had got Uddanam Research Centre established, while the TDP government during its tenure could not even appoint a nephrologist, who would take care of the kidney patients in the region.

She said that the YSRCP government had allocated ₹1,800 crore for the development of Pathapatnam constituency. A sum of ₹750 crore was spent on the supply of clean drinking water alone and another ₹216 crore on irrigation projects in the constituency.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s commitment to governance based on the ideals and principles espoused by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was praiseworthy.

YSRCP MLAs Dharmana Krishnadas, Gorle Kiran, V. Kalavathi and Kambala Jogulu, MLC P. Vikrant and former MP Killi Kruparani also took part imn the event.

