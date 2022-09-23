Jagan has no sincere love for BCs, says TDP leader

Why no BC MLA from Chittoor has been made a Minister, asks Dhulipalla

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
September 23, 2022 21:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy tried to strike a chord with the Backward Classes (BCs) in the Kuppam constituency represented by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu saying the BCs were deprived of their rightful opportunity to represent the constituency, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) retorted asserting that Mr. Naidu, being a State leader, can contest from any constituency.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, TDP former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy contested from the constituency which has the highest representation of his caste. Mr. Naidu, in comparison, had put his  heart and soul into BCs’ development. Hence, he was elected consistently from the Kuppam constituency. There were no local and non-local criteria for Mr. Naidu. Being a state leader, he contests from any constituency, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had no sincere love for the BCs. “Why no BC MLA has been given an opportunity to represent Chittoor district in the State Cabinet? Instead, R.K. Roja and Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy from the district who belong to Reddy community were made Ministers,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
state politics
political parties
politics (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app