Jagan has no sincere love for BCs, says TDP leader

Why no BC MLA from Chittoor has been made a Minister, asks Dhulipalla

Even as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy tried to strike a chord with the Backward Classes (BCs) in the Kuppam constituency represented by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu saying the BCs were deprived of their rightful opportunity to represent the constituency, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) retorted asserting that Mr. Naidu, being a State leader, can contest from any constituency.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, TDP former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy contested from the constituency which has the highest representation of his caste. Mr. Naidu, in comparison, had put his heart and soul into BCs’ development. Hence, he was elected consistently from the Kuppam constituency. There were no local and non-local criteria for Mr. Naidu. Being a state leader, he contests from any constituency, he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had no sincere love for the BCs. “Why no BC MLA has been given an opportunity to represent Chittoor district in the State Cabinet? Instead, R.K. Roja and Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy from the district who belong to Reddy community were made Ministers,” he said.