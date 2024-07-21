ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan has no right to talk about law and order, says Union Minister

Published - July 21, 2024 08:37 am IST - GUNTUR

The former Chief Minister did not visit the families of persons brutally killed on roads during his five-year tenure, says Chandrasekhar

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar addressing the media in Guntur on July 20. MLAs Tenali Sravan Kumar, B. Ramanjaneyulu Mohammed Naseer Ahmed, and Collector S. Nagalakshmi are seen.

Reacting to the criticism of the YSRCP leaders and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the recent murder of a person at Vinukonda in Palnadu district, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, said that “Mr. Jagan does not have any moral right even to walk on roads, as he failed to maintain law and order for last five years.”

Addressing the media along with MLAs Tenali Sravan Kumar (Tadikonda), B. Ramanjaneyulu (Prathipadu), and Mohammed Naseer Ahmed (Guntur East), at the Collectorate on July 20, Mr. Chandrasekhar said the State government had already initiated firm action on the accused in the Vinukonda incident.

Why did not Mr. Jagan visit the victims’ families when they were brutally killed on roads during the last five years, he questioned.

The Union Minister alleged that Mr. Jagan did not initiate proper action in any incident of crime during his tenure.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said they would put in place complaint boxes at every government hospital with the District Collectors alone having access to them. He said it would help improve the services at the hospitals.

Before addressing the media, Mr. Chandrasekhar held a review meeting with the R&B, Railways, and Government General Hospital (GGH) officials.

Long-pending proposals for ROB (Road Over Bridge) and RUB (Road Under Bridge) in Guntur, along with various issues related to railway gates were discussed.

He observed that if all works were undertaken in and around Guntur, the district would get at least ₹2,000 crore from the Central government as their share, or funds for these projects.

He expressed dissatisfaction over halting of construction of buildings on government hospital premises midway. He said that expenses should be clearly shown, including those funded by MPs and donations.

He also stressed the need for transparency in the attendance of doctors at hospital. Mr. Chandrasekhar suggested utilising the services of doctors willing to volunteer in government hospitals.

