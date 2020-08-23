Jagan has let people down on capital issue, says TDP

VIJAYAWADA

23 August 2020 23:34 IST

Protest seeking Amaravati as single capital enters 250th day

MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) on Sunday accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of letting down the people of the State who had voted him to power believing his “hollow promises.”

Mr. Srinivas was speaking at a meeting organised by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi’s Joint Action Committee (JAC) to mark the completion of 250 days of the agitation in support of the demand that the government drop the plan to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam and continue Amaravati as the single capital .

Advertising

Advertising

In a novel protest, the JAC members and leaders of the opposition parties submitted copies of a memorandum to the statues of B.R. Ambedkar and the Lady Justice, and raised slogans in support of their demand.

Mr. Srinivas said the TDP government had finalised Amaravati as the capital after taking into consideration many key aspects. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was the Leader of the Opposition then, had extended his support to the government’s proposal, but went back on his word after coming to power.

Promise on SCS

The MP said that the Chief Minister had taken the people for a ride by promising that his party would fight for the Special Category Status to the State and in getting special funds to take up development projects, but none of his party MPs had raised the issue in Parliament.

He said the agitation for Amaravati had entered the 250th day and it would continue till the government gave up its plan to shift the capital. He also said that people were watching the developments and they would teach a fitting lesson to the YSRCP at the right time.

CPI leader K. Ramakrishna said the capital cannot be shifted when five-crore people wanted it to continue in Amaravati. He said it was unfortunate that the Chief Minister did not speak even once to the people who had been protesting for the last 250 days.

CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu said Amaravati as a capital had the consent of every political party. When the State was fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s focus was on shifting the capital, he said.

Jana Sena Party leader P. Mahesh, Congress leader Sunkara Padmasri, former Krishna ZP chairperson Gadde Anuradha, and Aam Aadmi Party leader Varaprasad spoke.