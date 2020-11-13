Jagan has fulfilled a majorityof poll promises: Dharmana

Former Revenue Minister and Srikakulam MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao has said the TDP will not come to power in future as people from all sections are happy with the performance of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Mr. Prasada Rao, who along with his son Dharmana Rammanohar Naidu, participated in ‘padayatra’ from Killipalem to Kallapalli village of Srikakulam rural mandal on Thursday to commemorate the ‘praja sankalpa yatra’ undertaken by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy three years ago, he said the Chief Minister was able to fulfil a majority of the promises made during his yatra.
The ‘padayatra’ evoked good response with the participation of locals and activists of the party. Interacting with the people, Mr. Prasada Rao said the government schemes ensured timely help for the poor people who were badly affected by the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19.
Mr. Rammohanar Naidu said the youth were happy with the continuous job recruitment drive and economic activity in the State. YSR Congress Party leader Mandavilli Ravi said the ‘padayatra’ would continue on Friday in Srikurmam and other villages of Gara mandal.
