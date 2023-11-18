Jagan has failed to keep his word on imposing prohibition in Andhra Pradesh, says TDP leader Atchannaidu

November 18, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu said on November 18 that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed in fulfilling the assurance given by him to the people at the time of the 2019 elections that he would impose total prohibition on liquor in a phased manner.

“Contrary to his promise, liquor has become easily available through belt shops. Spurious liquor is being sold at high prices. Liquor has turned out to be such a lucrative business for the YSRCP government that it earned a staggering ₹1.10 lakh crore against ₹50,000 crore during the TDP term,” Mr. Atchannaidu said while addressing the media at the State party office.

He said an amount of ₹1 lakh crore liquor revenue was not accounted for, which reflected the extent of corruption in the business that had been entrusted to the A.P. State Beverages Corporation.

“Liquor sales have increased by 23% since 2020-21. A few YSRCP leaders have forcefully taken over the distilleries, and these units have become cash cows for them. ”K. AtchannaiduTDP State president

“If the claim that prices of liquor have been increased to discourage the consumers is true, the government should disclose whether sales have come down, and to what extent. The reality is that liquor sales have increased by 23% since 2020-21,” Mr. Atchannaidu said.

The distilleries were forcefully taken over by a few YSR Congress Party leaders. These liquor manufacturing outlets became “cash cows” for them.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not fulfill 30% of the promises made by him during the 2019 elections, but this stark fact was being covered up by his media outlets, Mr. Atchannaidu said.