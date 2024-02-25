GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan has ensured social justice for BCs, says YSRCP leader

Jagan Mohan Reddy has ensured social justice for the Vannekula Kshatriyas by giving the community two MLC seats, says the YSRCP candidate for Chittoor constituency Vijayananda Reddy

February 25, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Vannekula Kshatriya community activists taking out a bike rally in support of YSRCP MLA candidate M.C Vijayananda Reddy, in Chittoor on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate for the Chittoor Assembly constituency M.C. Vijayananda Reddy has observed that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ensured social justice for the Vannekula Kshatriyas in Chittoor district by giving two MLC seats and the party’s district leadership to the community.

“By creating welfare corporations for the Backward Classes, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has paved the way for social justice and empowerment of the weaker sections,” said Vijayananda Reddy, who is also the Vice-chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

Addressing a meeting organised by the Vannekula Kshatriya community at DI Road Junction here on February 25 (Sunday), Mr. Vijayananda Reddy said that around 40,000 voters in Chittoor Assembly constituency belonged to the community and that they could decide the fate of a political party.

“Despite a strong social presence, most of the youth in the community lack employment opportunities in Chittoor,” he said, adding that steps would be taken to bring IT companies to Chittoor.

Earlier in the day, the YSRCP cadres took out a bike rally through the arterial junctions in Chittoor.

Chittoor-based industrialist Kannan said that it was Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy constituted corporations for the Backward Classes (BCS) to ensure their welfare and that the YSRCP leadership had given the ticket to the Vannekula Kshatriya community during the Rajya Sabha elections.

