Jagan has amassed wealth of ₹8 lakh crore, alleges TDP leader Palla Srinivasa Rao

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president Palla Srinivasa Rao has alleged that former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy amassed wealth of about ₹8 lakh crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president had declared his assets as ₹1.70 crore in 2004, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said while addressing the media after the launch of the TDP membership drive by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on October 26 (Saturday).

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the TDP had been working for the cause of the nation since its formation in 1982. It had been taking care of the welfare of its cadres, which no other party ever did in India, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The YSRCP was in stark contrast to the TDP, given its awful record of corruption, which was epitomised by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who would stoop to any low to expand his “illegal business empire,” he observed.

The YSRCP was only a front for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to do business, and he was facing a serious charge of earning ₹43,000 crore by misusing his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy’s name. Such parties would eventually collapse, the TDP leader asserted.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy could not again betray the people as they had realised his true character and penchant for power, and he was being unfair in the distribution of family assets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.