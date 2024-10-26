ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan has amassed wealth of ₹8 lakh crore, alleges TDP leader Palla Srinivasa Rao

Published - October 26, 2024 08:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In 2004, the YSRCP chief had declared his assets as ₹1.70 crore, the TDP State president claims

V Raghavendra
The YSRCP is only a front for Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to do business, says TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president Palla Srinivasa Rao has alleged that former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy amassed wealth of about ₹8 lakh crore.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president had declared his assets as ₹1.70 crore in 2004, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said while addressing the media after the launch of the TDP membership drive by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on October 26 (Saturday).

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the TDP had been working for the cause of the nation since its formation in 1982. It had been taking care of the welfare of its cadres, which no other party ever did in India, he added.

The YSRCP was in stark contrast to the TDP, given its awful record of corruption, which was epitomised by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who would stoop to any low to expand his “illegal business empire,” he observed.

The YSRCP was only a front for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to do business, and he was facing a serious charge of earning ₹43,000 crore by misusing his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy’s name. Such parties would eventually collapse, the TDP leader asserted.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy could not again betray the people as they had realised his true character and penchant for power, and he was being unfair in the distribution of family assets.

