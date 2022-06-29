‘Jagan govt. struck a chord with every section of people’

YSR Congress leaders hold hands as a show of strength at the district-level plenary of YSR Congress party held in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

June 29, 2022 02:26 IST

Over 12,000 activists attend YSRCP’s plenary session in Tirupati

The YSR Congress party’s plenary session of the newly-formed Tirupati district held here on Tuesday matched a State-level event both in terms of grandeur and attendance, with more than 12,000 party leaders and activists attending the event held at SVU stadium.

YSR Congress party’s public representatives predicted the party to be in power for the next thirty years, with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gauging the people’s pulse and tailoring schemes in accordance with their aspirations.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy and legislators Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy (Chandragiri), B. Karunakar Reddy (Tirupati), B. Madhusudhan Reddy (Srikalahasti), Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (Venkatagiri), V. Varaprasada Rao (Gudur), K. Sanjeevaiah (Sullurpeta) and Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy told in unison that the opposition’s attempts to sling mud and paint a grim picture on the State’s financial position would never distance the people from the government, as long as the former reposed confidence in the Chief Minister.

YSRC Tirupati district president Bhaskar Reddy said the government had reached out to every section of the society, such as students, women, farmers and senior citizens and hence would have nothing to worry about.

Mr. Karunakar Reddy said every eligible family in the State received benefits worth ₹30,000 to ₹3 lakh and hence would stand by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Varaprasad hailed the regime for ruling by the Constitution, while Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy appreciated Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for trying to complete the ambitious irrigation projects taken up by his father. Mr. Sanjeevaiah said the party would win hands down, even if the BJP, TDP and Jana Sena put up a combined fight.