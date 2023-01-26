ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan Govt. stopped funds for roads, infrastructure: Balakrishna

January 26, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HINDUPUR (SSS DIST.)

The Hindu Bureau

Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna on Thursday hit out at the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government for not spending even a single penny for the infrastructure and roads in Andhra Pradesh. He performed bhoomi puja for a ₹10 lakh road project at Galibipalli in the Lepakshi Mandal of the Hindupur Assembly Constituency.

He participated in the “Idemi Kharma” mass-contact programme of the party in the Sri Sathya Sai District and also attended the marriage function of TDP Parliamentary Party general secretary Ambika Lakshminarayana’s daughter at Hindupur.

The State government did not release funds for this road, hence the TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has given ₹10 from his MPLADS funds. The TDP government had sanctioned ₹30 crore for various road projects, but the party got defeated in last elections and the projects remained unfinished, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The government had stopped releasing the calendar for jobs/recruitment and the youth were taking to wrong ways, which should be stopped, and Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh would stand in their support by taking up the “Yuva Galam” from Kuppam, he said. A similar Yuva Galam will be taken up in Hindupur also. The present government seems to be a “handicapped” government as it was unable to hear or see the problems of the people in the State, Mr. Balakrishna alleged.

He denied having criticised the family members of veteran film actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao and said Nageswara Rao was like his own uncle and his words should not be misconstrued. The veteran actor used to like me more than his own children. “I have learnt not to get carried away by the good words spoken about ourselves,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US