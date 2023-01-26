Jagan Govt. stopped funds for roads, infrastructure: Balakrishna

January 26, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HINDUPUR (SSS DIST.)

Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna on Thursday hit out at the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government for not spending even a single penny for the infrastructure and roads in Andhra Pradesh. He performed bhoomi puja for a ₹10 lakh road project at Galibipalli in the Lepakshi Mandal of the Hindupur Assembly Constituency.

He participated in the “Idemi Kharma” mass-contact programme of the party in the Sri Sathya Sai District and also attended the marriage function of TDP Parliamentary Party general secretary Ambika Lakshminarayana’s daughter at Hindupur.

The State government did not release funds for this road, hence the TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has given ₹10 from his MPLADS funds. The TDP government had sanctioned ₹30 crore for various road projects, but the party got defeated in last elections and the projects remained unfinished, he said.

The government had stopped releasing the calendar for jobs/recruitment and the youth were taking to wrong ways, which should be stopped, and Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh would stand in their support by taking up the “Yuva Galam” from Kuppam, he said. A similar Yuva Galam will be taken up in Hindupur also. The present government seems to be a “handicapped” government as it was unable to hear or see the problems of the people in the State, Mr. Balakrishna alleged.

He denied having criticised the family members of veteran film actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao and said Nageswara Rao was like his own uncle and his words should not be misconstrued. The veteran actor used to like me more than his own children. “I have learnt not to get carried away by the good words spoken about ourselves,” he added.