‘Jagan govt. providing all help to weavers through welfare schemes’

August 08, 2022 02:17 IST

Handloom walk organised in Rayachoti to celebrate National Handloom Day

Annamayya District Joint Collector Tamim Ansaria said that the State government was working for the development of weavers by introducing welfare schemes for them.

The Joint Collector was speaking after kick-starting a handloom walk in celebration of the eighth National Handloom Day under the auspices of the Handloom and Textile Department at Government Junior College grounds in Rayachoti on Sunday.

The Joint Collector said the slogan for the rally was: “Let’s give handloom clothes our patronage as they give a real identity to our existence.”

In the spirit of the National Handloom Day, more encouragement has been given to the weavers.

The government was providing marketing facilities for their products through APCO. The clothes made by the weavers are bought and sold through APCO.

The State government was providing ₹24,000 to each handloom worker for the modernisation of looms through the YSR Netanna Nestham scheme. “We all should support weavers by buying handloom clothes,” the Joint Collector said.

Department of Textiles district officer P. Srinivas Reddy, public representatives, members of handloom associations, local leaders, handloom workers, and others participated in the event.