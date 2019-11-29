Jagan govt. lacks direction: Purandeswari

The actions or the ‘lack of it’ with regard to the Polavaram project are delaying it inordinately and the issue got complicated with the contractor dragging the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to court, said BJP Mahila Morcha national in-charge Daggubati Purandeswari.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday after a two-day visit to the district to strengthen the party by conducting elections/selections, Ms. Purandeswari pointed out that the Centre had accorded national status to the project, but the YSRCP government that had come to power six months ago, could not take it forward even by an inch.

“In the name of reverse tendering and correcting mistakes, it has totally stalled the project,” the BJP leader said.

She also expressed concern over the “lack of clarity” on building Capital city Amaravati and termed ‘unfortunate’ the attack on N. Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy during his visit to the region on Thursday.

‘Shades of TDP rule’

The YSRCP government was not able to give people any different governance or show development, she said pointing to the alleged failure of the TDP in finalising detailed project reports or designs related to Amaravati in five years despite the Centre advancing ₹2,500 crore.

Listing the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, Ms. Purandeswari said it was able to draw the attention of the world community towards its governance.

“Now it is a settled issue that Janmmu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and abrogation of Article 370 was our internal arrangement, which even the United Nations confirmed despite Pakistan’s opposition to it,” said the former Minister.

Former Dharmavaram MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana, party district president Ankala Reddy and general secretary D. Venkateswara Reddy were present.