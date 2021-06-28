Jagan govt. has put Statein financial crisis: BJP

VIZIANAGARAM

The BJP’s Parvatipuram Parliamentary segment president K. Tirupati Rao and general secretary Dwarapureddi Srinivasa Rao on Monday accused the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government of putting the State in a deep financial crisis by borrowing nearly ₹1.50 lakh crore in order to spend on ‘unproductive’ welfare schemes.

The leaders participated in a video conference with BJP State president Somu Veerraju. Addressing a press conference in Parvatipuram later, Mr. Tirupati Rao alleged that the government had ignored development and pushed the State into a debt trap.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the Union government was providing ₹1.50 lakh to poor people to construct a house but the State government was trying to project the housing scheme as its flagship programme.

“The government is harassing opposition leaders by foisting false cases on them ,” said Mr.Srinivasa Rao.