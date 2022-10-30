Minister for Energy, Forests and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, on October 30 (Sunday), said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to putting the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) back on the rails.

The Minister inaugurated the office of the Director, APSRTC, at Piler town here. He recalled that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to merge APSRTC with the State government during his padayatra in Sodam of Punganur Mandal and fulfilled the promise despite financial constraints.

He noted that former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy also implemented several reforms in APSRTC, and helped it survive financial crises by abolishing taxes.

“The family members of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy have always stood by the RTC workers,” he said and urged the workers to support the YSR Congress Party in the 2024 elections regardless of the outcome of the RTC union elections.

He suggested that the union leaders should approach the government if they had any issues concerning their service or development of the Corporation.

“The Jagan Mohan Reddy government will always be at the forefront in addressing genuine issues of the APSRTC employees,” the Minister assured.

Chittoor MP N. Reddappa and Piler MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy were also present.