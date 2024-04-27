ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan government stopped 27 schemes aimed to benefit scheduled castes, alleges former minister

April 27, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and Rajam TDP MLA candidate Kondru Murali Mohan.

Former Minister and Rajam Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in-charge Kondru Murali Mohan on Saturday alleged that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government had stopped 27 welfare schemes which were implemented by TDP government for many decades. Addressing the media conference in Rajam, he said that the SC Sub-plan funds were completely diverted for other schemes and funds stopped for SC Corporation, which used to empower SC youngsters with self-employment schemes.

“Dalit families were ruined financially in Y.S. Jagan Mohan’s government. It has also failed to fill up backlog posts. Instead of taking their welfare measures, the government targeted them in several places. YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) cannot win a single seat reserved for scheduled castes. It will face the music in general seats also,” said Mr. Murali Mohan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US