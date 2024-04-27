GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan government stopped 27 schemes aimed to benefit scheduled castes, alleges former minister

April 27, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister and Rajam TDP MLA candidate Kondru Murali Mohan.

Former Minister and Rajam Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in-charge Kondru Murali Mohan on Saturday alleged that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government had stopped 27 welfare schemes which were implemented by TDP government for many decades. Addressing the media conference in Rajam, he said that the SC Sub-plan funds were completely diverted for other schemes and funds stopped for SC Corporation, which used to empower SC youngsters with self-employment schemes.

“Dalit families were ruined financially in Y.S. Jagan Mohan’s government. It has also failed to fill up backlog posts. Instead of taking their welfare measures, the government targeted them in several places. YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) cannot win a single seat reserved for scheduled castes. It will face the music in general seats also,” said Mr. Murali Mohan.

