‘Jagan government pushing State towards jungle raj’

New Delhi

16 July 2020 23:08 IST

Party leaders being targeted, TDP MPs allege in plea to Kovind

﻿

A delegation of Telugu Desam Party MPs met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and submitted a 53-page memorandum alleging that the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party government was undermining the judiciary and other democratic institutions in the State.

Party’s Lok Sabha floor leader Galla Jayadev led the delegation and was accompanied by Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, K. Rammohan Naidu and Kesineni Srinivas. The MPs demanded investigations into the “irregularities” committed by the government.

Advertising

Advertising

Job scheme dues

The TDP alleged that the Sate government has failed to pay for works carried out under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNGREGS) under the material component despite funds being released by the Central government. Around ₹ 2,000 crore is pending under the material component for works carried out during the financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19.

“The ruling YSRCP government in the last one year has been relentlessly pursuing anti-people policies, and in the process pushing the State towards jungle raj,” the TDP alleged in the representation.

All the four pillars of democracy were being “undermined” and were under attack by the ruling party, the TDP alleged.

The party said the government, citing its absolute majority, has started even undermining courts. Their orders were not being followed by the State government and it was altering them as per its wishes.

The delegation also alleged corruption by YSR Congress Party leaders. It further complained to the President that TDP leaders were being harassed and hounded by the State government.