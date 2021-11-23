Jagan government in Andhra Pradesh should continue Amaravati as capital, as promised before elections: BJP

BJP chief of Andhra Pradesh Somu Veerraju also said the State government has no right to speak about decentralisation of the development.

Bharatiya Janata Party, Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju asked the YSRCP government to wholeheartedly accept and implement Amaravati as the only capital of the State in tune with the party’s stand before elections.

In a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Mr. Veerraju said that the State government has no right to speak about decentralisation of the development.

“The Chief Minister has no commitment towards Amaravati capital issue. The decision to withdraw the three capitals Act is to avoid legal hurdles. CM himself built his house in the capital region and said he will build capital in the same place before elections. He lied in the Assembly. The government should stop using Assembly to peddle lies and hatred against individuals,” he said.

“What does this govt have to decentralise development? Why have you not completed Hadriniva and Telugu Ganga projects yet? The government have no funds to run the day-to-day activities and pay salaries to the employees and in such scenario how can they speak about decentralising development,” Mr. Somu questioned and said that BJP promotes the concept of decentralised development and the institutions developed by it in various districts of the State prove it.

He said that the YSRCP government was misleading the farmers’ movement and the people in the name of decentralisation whereas it could not repair roads with ₹2,000 crore.

Mr. Somu said that the government failed to provide relief to flood victims in Nellore, Kadapa, Chittoor and Anantapur districts.

“The flooding in Kadapa happened because the government was in favour of sand mafia. Officials did not lift the dam gates in the interest of sand mafia and the engineers concerned told people over the phone that they know what to do about the water level in the Pincha and Annamayya dams,” he said.

The dams were damaged last year and only temporary repairs were done to them, he said.

The State government should immediately form a team with senior officials to assess the damage caused by the rain and floods, he said. “Mr. Jagan should first visit his home district instead of making aerial surveys. Why was only ₹5 lakh ex-gratia announced to victims in his district while ₹1 crore was announced for victims of LG industrial accident in Vizag,” he asked.

He said the BJP, A.P. will send reports on the floods to the Central government and the BJP high command so that quick relief is provided to the victims.