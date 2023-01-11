ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan government in Andhra Pradesh missed four job calendars, says TDP

January 11, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - TIRUPATI

Government driving youth towards suicide, charges Telugu Yuvatha

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TDP youth wing leaders protest with a noose during a demonstration demanding release of job calendar in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party(TDP) has accused the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy regime of driving the youth towards suicide by not providing the promised jobs for the last four years.

At a demonstration held in Tirupati on Tuesday, the party’s youth wing ‘Telugu Yuvatha’ expressed protest by showing a noose, shouting slogans that the educated and qualified youth were let down by the government and hence were left with no other option.

“The government promised job calendar at the start of every calendar year, but has missed four times so far. As the opposition leader, Jagan promised to fill up 2.35 lakh jobs lying vacant in the government sector and announce DSC promptly, but the State is sitting silent for reasons best known to the administrators,” charged the youth wing’s state General Secretary A. Ravi Naidu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While many aspirants were running around coaching centres for preparation, the dejected ones were getting addicted to drugs and other forms of vices, he rued. The youth wing leaders said the State was eagerly looking forward to the proposed Padayatra of the party’s youth icon Nara Lokesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US