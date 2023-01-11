Jagan government in Andhra Pradesh missed four job calendars, says TDP

January 11, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Telugu Desam Party(TDP) has accused the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy regime of driving the youth towards suicide by not providing the promised jobs for the last four years.

At a demonstration held in Tirupati on Tuesday, the party’s youth wing ‘Telugu Yuvatha’ expressed protest by showing a noose, shouting slogans that the educated and qualified youth were let down by the government and hence were left with no other option.

“The government promised job calendar at the start of every calendar year, but has missed four times so far. As the opposition leader, Jagan promised to fill up 2.35 lakh jobs lying vacant in the government sector and announce DSC promptly, but the State is sitting silent for reasons best known to the administrators,” charged the youth wing’s state General Secretary A. Ravi Naidu.

While many aspirants were running around coaching centres for preparation, the dejected ones were getting addicted to drugs and other forms of vices, he rued. The youth wing leaders said the State was eagerly looking forward to the proposed Padayatra of the party’s youth icon Nara Lokesh.

