HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagan government in Andhra Pradesh missed four job calendars, says TDP

Government driving youth towards suicide, charges Telugu Yuvatha

January 11, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP youth wing leaders protest with a noose during a demonstration demanding release of job calendar in Tirupati on Tuesday.

TDP youth wing leaders protest with a noose during a demonstration demanding release of job calendar in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party(TDP) has accused the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy regime of driving the youth towards suicide by not providing the promised jobs for the last four years.

At a demonstration held in Tirupati on Tuesday, the party’s youth wing ‘Telugu Yuvatha’ expressed protest by showing a noose, shouting slogans that the educated and qualified youth were let down by the government and hence were left with no other option.

“The government promised job calendar at the start of every calendar year, but has missed four times so far. As the opposition leader, Jagan promised to fill up 2.35 lakh jobs lying vacant in the government sector and announce DSC promptly, but the State is sitting silent for reasons best known to the administrators,” charged the youth wing’s state General Secretary A. Ravi Naidu.

While many aspirants were running around coaching centres for preparation, the dejected ones were getting addicted to drugs and other forms of vices, he rued. The youth wing leaders said the State was eagerly looking forward to the proposed Padayatra of the party’s youth icon Nara Lokesh.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.