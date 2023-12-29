Jagan government in Andhra Pradesh fulfilled only 15% of promises in manifesto: Telugu Desam Party

December 29, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader and former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu has accused the YSR Congress government of having fulfilled only 15% of the assurances made ahead of the general elections.

Addressing the media in Anantapur on December 29, he released a list of assurances made by the YSR Congress and also a separate district-wise list of promises made during the visit of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to the thirteen undivided districts in the State.

“In the four-year-nine-month period of Jagan rule, 85% of promises remain unfulfilled, which shows the wide gap between his rhetoric and commitment”, Mr. Srinivasulu said. On the district-wise assurances, he said Jagan had made 867 assurances, out of which less than 6% had been fulfilled. “It was much lesser in case of the Rayalaseema districts”, he rued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming down heavily on the government, the former Minister said the State had been taken twenty years backward during the current regime, thanks to its retrograde policies. “With the failure of all administrative systems that wreaked havoc on governance, the voters now feel cheated at having voted to power a corrupt and inept regime”, Mr. Srinivasulu observed.

“Raw deal to Rayalaseema”

The TDP leader pointed out that the Rayalaseema’s irrigation projects remained at where they had been left at the end of the previous TDP rule. “A massive project such as Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) would have been completed by this time, benefitting the farmers of Kurnool, Anantapur, Chittoor and parts of Kadapa districts, had the TDP taken over the State’s reins in 2019. The successor YSRCP regime failed to take the project forward even by an inch”, he charged.

Similarly, Mr. Srinivasulu faulted the 56 BC Corporations formed by the Jagan government of not providing self-employment support to even a single beneficiary, thus letting down the Backward Classes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.