Jagan government failed to protect temples: Naidu

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday alleged that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government failed completely in protecting Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh, and vandalisation of Lord Rama’s idol in Srikondapani temple on Ramateertham hill was one more example for the continuation of attacks on places of worship.
Speaking to mediapersons after his visit to Ramateertham temple, Mr. Naidu claimed that there were no attacks and vandalism of idols during TDP regime, but it had been happening only during the YSRCP rule.
“Sri Kodandapani temple has a great history and it was built by Pusapati family in 16th century. It is called as Ayodhya of North Andhra region. Vandalism of the idol has hurt sentiments of Hindus. The people who vandalised the idol and those who protect the culprits will face the wrath of the God,” Mr. Naidu said.
“The Home Minister and Endowments Ministers have failed to protect the temples in the State. The police department which failed to identify real culprits has been harassing innocent people under the guise of investigation. They should be released immediately,” he said.
