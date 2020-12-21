Jagan going back on his word on bauxite mining, says Ayyanna

‘A six-member committee formed to work out the modalities to operationalise the Anrak Aluminium Refinery at Makavarapalem’

Former Minister and TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was going back on his words.

Releasing a video from his home town Narsipatnam on Monday, he said that in the past, before the 2019 elections, Mr. Jagan during his tour to Chintapalli, promised the tribals that there will be no mining of bauxite in any part of the Visakha Agency. “But the same person after becoming the Chief Minister has formed a six-member committee to work out the modalities to operationalise the Anrak Aluminium Refinery at Makavarapalem. How do you intend to operate the plant when you said that there will be no bauxite mining in the agency?,” questioned Mr. Ayyanna.

He warned that any attempt to restart the bauxite mining in Visakha agency, will lead to a strong agitation.

‘Higher taxes and penalties’

The former TDP minister also pointed out that the YSR Congress Party government was doling out sops and schemes on one hand and taking them back in much bigger quantity from the public in the form of taxes and penalties, on the other hand.

Quoting the penalties under the modified Motor Vehicle Act, he said, “During TDP rule the fine for not wearing a helmet was ₹135 and now it is ₹1,035. The fine for talking on cell phone was ₹530 and now it is ₹5,035, for not having a driving licence it was ₹1,035 and now it is ₹5.035 and for jumping red signal it was ₹135 and now it is ₹1,035.”

Can a common man bear such penalties? the TDP leader questioned. Moreover, Mr. Jagan also intends to levy toll tax on state highways also, where the tax for 30 km could range from ₹27 for two-wheelers to ₹106 for lorries. “Once this is implemented, prices of vegetables, milk and other essential commodities will also increase and in the end the CM will be taxing the common man heavily,” Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said.

Talking about ration cards and Amma Vodi, he said, “During TDP regime we had given over 1.53 crore ration cards and the YSRCP after coming to power have withdrawn the cards for about 8.43 lakh people. In case of Amma Vodi, in the first year they had given money to 43 lakh people and in the second year it has been withdrawn for over 5 lakh people, under some pretext,” said Mr. Ayyanna.