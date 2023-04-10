Jagan gives ‘Kodi Kathi’ case hearing a miss, NIA court posts it to April 13

April 10, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not appear before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in the ‘Kodi Kathi’ (knife attack) case on April 10 (Monday), citing his scheduled programmes. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy requested the court that he be exempted from personal appearance and permitted to record evidence through an advocate commissioner.

The Chief Minister filed a petition with the above plea. The court said that it would consider the plea, along with a separate petition seeking a deeper investigation into the alleged attempt to murder him using a knife used in cockfights, during the next hearing slated for April 13.

The court, during the precious hearing on March 14, directed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to depose as a victim and also a witness in the case on April 10.

The Chief Minister, in one of the petitions, mentioned that his appearance before the court in person would cause problems as his convoy of vehicles was bound to disrupt the traffic, apart from the difficulty faced by him in coming down personally due to his scheduled programmes.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was attacked by Srinivas with a knife at Visakhapatnam airport in October 2018.

As per the High Court directions, the case was handed over by the Central government to the NIA towards the fag end of 2019 as per a request made by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The case has since taken many twists and turns.