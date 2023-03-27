ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan gives ₹10 to people, but takes away ₹100, alleges Lokesh

March 27, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The YSRCP government has increased power tariff seven times and RTC bus fares three times during its tenure, says TDP national general secretary

Ramesh Susarla

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh addressing a public meeting organised as a part of his Yuva Galam padayatra at Gorantla in Sri Sathya Sai District on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gives ₹10 to people by pressing a button under welfare schemes, but takes away ₹100 from them through an invisible button,” Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh said while addressing a public meeting organised as a part of his Yuva Galam padayatra at Gorantla in Sri Sathya Sai district on March 27 (Monday).

Continuing his padayatra for the 52nd day, Mr. Lokesh received a warm welcome from people all along his padayatra route from the entry point of Penukonda Assembly constituency. People queue up over a stretch of more than a kilometre at Gorantala where he addressed a public meeting.

Launching a scathing attack on the policies of the YSRCP government, Mr. Lokesh highlighted the rise in prices of essential commodities in the past four years. “The YSRCP government has increased power tariff seven times and RTC bus fares three times during its tenure. Petrol and diesel are being sold at the highest price in Andhra Pradesh when compared to the neighbouring States. The government has doubled the house tax and imposed tax on garbage collection. The prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed,” Mr. Lokesh said. 

“This is the reverse button,” he added.

Fixing power meters to agricultural pumpsets will hit the farmers hard, he said and alleged that government employees are being harassed. “The Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) has not been cancelled even 200 weeks after the promise that it would be cancelled within a week,” alleged Mr. Lokesh.

