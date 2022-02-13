Jagan forfeited SCS to save his skin, says TDP

February 13, 2022 19:33 IST

Atchannaidu demands resignation of ruling party MPs

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy of ‘forfeiting Special Category Status (SCS) in order to save his skin in the disproportionate assets cases filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’.

In a statement, Mr. Atchannaidu alleged that the SCS issue was removed from the agenda of the sub-committee formed to settle the issues pertaining to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. “Though the SCS issue was first included in the agenda, it was removed later. Such things do not happen for no reason,” he said.

The TDP veteran accused Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy of taking the people of the State for a ride. “Before the elections, he made tall promises to the people only to dump them after coming to power. He raised the expectations of the youth by holding Yuva Bheri meetings, but completely shunned the cause of the SCS after being voted to power,” he said.

Mr. Atchannaidu demanded that the Chief Minister break his silence on the SCS issue and explain to the people what his government had done to achieve the promises made by the Centre at the time of bifurcation of the State. “No Central funds were allocated for the backward regions in the State and nor were other promises fulfilled. How can people trust the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to protect the State’s interests?” he asked.

The Chief Minister has lost the right to rule the State, Mr. Atchannaidu said, demanding that the ruling party MPs resign from their posts, and sought to remind people that the TDP leaders had quit their posts in support of their demand for SCS despite their party then being a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).