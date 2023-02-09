Jagan for studying the revenue-generating policies of States performing better than Andhra Pradesh

February 09, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to study revenue-generating policies adopted by other States that are performing better than Andhra Pradesh so that the State can implement improvised policies.

At a review meeting with revenue-generating departments held at his camp office on Thursday, the officials told the Chief Minister that the State was gradually overcoming the COVID-19 blues while the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and other revenues were closer to targets.

The GST gross collections till December 2022 stood at 26.2% against the national average of 24.8%, surpassing Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat where the GST collections stood at 17.3%, 24.9% and 20.2% respectively, they said.

The officials further said that the GST collections in the State, which stood at ₹26,360.28 crore by the end of January 2022 went up to ₹28,181.86 crore by January 2023, recording a hike of 6.91%.

When the GST and excise collections, professional tax and tax on petrol were taken into consideration, the collections stood at ₹43,206.03 crore by January 2023 against the target of ₹46,231 crore, they explained, adding the State achieved 94% of the targets fixed for tax collection.

“The tax collections are improving due to liberalising of policies, use of data analytics, improving the functioning of the department and by providing proper training to the staff,” they said.

Mining Department officials explained that they were confident of achieving the target of ₹5,000 crore as they were striving to revive non-functioning mines.

While the department earned ₹2,220 crore by February 6, 2022, it achieved the target by earning ₹3,649 crore as on February 6 in the present fiscal, they said.

The Transport Department officials said they achieved a revenue of ₹3,657.89 crore against the target of ₹3,852.93 crore by January in the present fiscal.

Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K. Narayana Swamy; Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao; Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and a host of other officials were present.