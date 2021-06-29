Jagan for providing paediatric tele-medicine services 24X7

Chief Minister for training at least 150 specialists to attend to children

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials to make paediatric tele-medicine services available round-the-clock through toll-free number 104 in view of the likelihood of a third wave of COVID.

Addressing a review meeting, Mr. Jagan suggested that at least 150 specialists in paediatrics should be prepared to attend to children for tele-consultation and they be trained by top notch institutions such as the AIIMS.

He said Joint Collectors should be involved in monitoring 104 services and own them up and see to it that these services were provided to non-COVID cases also.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there were 44,773 active cases at present and 7,998 patients were being treated in hospitals.

They said 5,655 people were being treated in COVID Care Centres and added that the recovery rate increased to 96.96% and positivity rate fell to less than 5% in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur and Nellore districts.

A total of 3,329 black fungus cases were registered till date, of which 1,441 patients were being treated, 253 died and 1,635 people were discharged. The officials said 190 psychiatrists and 16 clinical psychologists were made available to provide counselling to COVID patients as per ICMR guidelines.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang and COVID Command Control Chairman K.S. Jawahar Reddy were present.