Jagan for completion of Polavaram canals’ linking by June 2022

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy along with Ministers, MLAs and senior Irrigation officials reviewed the progress of the Polavaram project on Monday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reached the Polavaram dam site in a chopper, inspected the project from the view point and later inspected the progress of works from the spillway.

Reviewing the progress of works, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy set a target of completing the works relating to lining and linking the two major channels by June 2022 and completion of tunnel works by December 2022.

The officials earlier gave a presentation on the progress of works.

``The work related to the erection of radial crest gates is almost over. We have fixed 42 gates out of 48 gates. The work has been expedited after the project contractor imported cylinders from Germany. We plugged the gaps in the upper cofferdam. We have also finalised designs on the Earth Cum Rockfill Dam (ECRD), which has been damaged due to floods in the year 2020,’’ said senior irrigation officials.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further said that the State government is spending money from its resources on the project. ``We have bills pending for over six months and we have deputed a senior officer in New Delhi entrusted with the task of following up on the bills. The Centre has to clear bills worth Rs.2,300 crore, however, we are going ahead with the works,’’ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The CM also reviewed the implementation of the Relief and Rehabilitation package.

The officials explained that they have set a target of evacuating people in 48 habitations out of 90 habitations.

``The previous government had completely neglected the R&R package part and after coming to power, we have started implementing the package. I want the administration to focus on construction of housing colonies and ensure that there is no complacency in it. I want the houses to be of good

quality and a senior officer appointed to oversee the task,’’ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

``I will again visit the project and review the R&R works next month. I want the officials to focus on skill development and alternative employment to the evacuees and those having ROFR pattas should be given alternative land pattas,’’ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Minister for Water Resources P. Anil Kumar Yadav, Deputy CM and Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and Ministers Perni Venkataramaiah, K. Kanna Babu, P. Viswaroop and T. Vanitha, Water Resources Secretary J. Symala Rao, engineer-in-chief Narayana Reddy and other officials were present.