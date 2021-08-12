Jagan for analysis of infection of persons after vaccination

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy chairing a review meeting on COVID–19 control and vaccination at his camp office on Wedneday.

VIJAYAWADA

12 August 2021 00:22 IST

Focus on vaccinating school staff, officials told

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to analyse the way in which coronavirus is being transmitted even after people are vaccinated in comparison with the situation prevalent in other States, to enable the government to take more stringent measures to control the pandemic.

He ordered that focus should be laid on vaccinating teaching and non-teaching staff in schools keeping in view their planned reopening on August 15.

Advertising

Advertising

In a review meeting on COVID on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan ordered that due priority should be given to vaccinating those aged between 18 and 44 and employees, officers and staff who directly dealt with the people in the delivery of various services.

Details

On the government’s digital health programme, Mr. Jagan said the details of family members should be entered in the Aarogyasri cards in the form of QR codes so that the data would come in handy at the time of treatment in the empanelled hospitals. Such details should also be registered in the village clinics, he suggested.

He instructed the officials to appoint the required number of doctors and staff right from village clinics to teaching hospitals within three months.

Besides, the Chief Minister wanted emphasis to be laid on providing better health services in tribal areas and incentives to be given to doctors and staff rendering their services in such remote places.

‘Cases on decline’

Officials told the Chief Minister that there was a sharp decline in the number of COVID cases. The number of active cases was 18,882 and the daily positivity rate was 2.29% percent and recovery rate 98.37%. The positivity rate was less than 3% in 10 districts, less than five in two districts and more than five in one district.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal and COVID Task Force committee chairman M.T. Krishna Babu were present.