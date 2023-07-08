HamberMenu
Jagan following in footsteps of his father who stood by farmers: Jogi Ramesh

July 08, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, NTR Collector S. Dilli Rao and MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao hand over Dr. YSR Free Crop Insurance claim to farmers in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, NTR Collector S. Dilli Rao and MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao hand over Dr. YSR Free Crop Insurance claim to farmers in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Former Chief Minister the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy always made farmers’ welfare his priority and initiated many schemes in this direction, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said on July 8 (Saturday), the birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister that is also celebrated as Farmers’ Day.

The Minister was taking part in a programme organised at Pedana in Krishna district to distribute claim to farmers under Dr. YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jogi Ramesh said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is following in the footsteps of his father by introducing many more welfare schemes for farmers.  

Krishna Collector P. Raja Babu, who was present at the event, said insurance claim amount to the tune of ₹57. 44 lakh was transferred to 231 farmers from Neelipudi village of Kruthivennu mandal of the district. He added that ₹120.92 crore has been disbursed among 66,572 farmers in Krishna district from Khairf 2019 to Kharif 2021 under the scheme. 

In NTR district, Collector S. Dilli Rao said ₹392. 20 lakh in claim was transferred to 19,087 farmers on the occasion.

