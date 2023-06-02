Jagan flags off tractors, harvesters and other farm machinery

June 02, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off tractors, combine harvesters and other farm machinery worth ₹361.29 crore under second phase of the YSR Yantra Seva Scheme at Chuttugunta here on Friday. The Chief Minister also launched 4,019 YSR Yantra Seva Kendras.

Handing over 2,562 tractors, 100 combine harvesters and 3,573 farm machines to the Rythu Bharosa Kendras-attached farmers’ groups, the Chief Minister said that 40% subsidy would be given on purchase of these machines while 50%of the cost would being arranged through loans and the groups had been asked to pay 10% of the cost.

Mr. Jagan released ₹125.48 crore of subsidy into the bank accounts of farmers’ groups with the click of a button.

The tractors and harvesters would be at the disposal of 10,444 RBKs, he said, adding that cluster level community hiring centres (CHCs) would supervise the operations.

He said Government handed over 3,800 tractors, 391 combine harvesters and 22,580 farm machines worth ₹690.87 crore to farmers’ groups working under 6525 RBKs in the first phase with a subsidy of ₹240.67 crore, besides setting up 391 CHCs.

The scheme aimed at reducing cost of cultivation and enhance farmers’ income through mechanisation, he said, adding that tractors, harvesters and other machines could be hired by farmers for lesser prices.

The government would launch the YSR Yantra Seva App and farmers could seek the services with the help of the app which could be accessed at RBKs, he said.

The Chief Minister said that sprayers, tarpaulins and breeders would be distributed in October next benefitting seven lakh farmers.

Scorching heat

On the other hand, people attending the programme, including the Chief Minister, Ministers, legislators and others, suffered due to the scorching temperature as the Guntur District administration did not even arrange a tent for the visitors. Though the entire programme was concluded by around 11.30 a.m., the people who sat on the chairs and stood on the streets had to suffer in the scorching sun. Understanding the suffering of the people, the Chief Minister took the initiative and delivered his speech as soon as he arrived at the venue and then flagged off the tractors, which gave much relief to those present.