Jagan flags off huge fleet of ambulances

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday flagged off a huge fleet of 1,088 units of ‘108’ ambulances' and ‘104’ mobile medical units coinciding with National Doctor’s Day, at Benz Circle here.

District in-charge Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare A. Kali Krishna Srinivas and officials of the Health Department also took part in the launch ceremony.

Visuals go viral

The line-up of the 432 ambulances (108) and 656 mobile medical units (104) on M.G. Road from Benz Circle towards the Police Control Room junction become a cynosure of eyes. Drone visuals of the ambulances rallying onto the Kanakadurga Varadhi from Benz Circle went viral on the Internet.

According to Mr. Kali Krishna Srinivas, the government spent ₹201 crore on the new units and for the first time, 26 neo-natal ambulances are being made available as part of the 108 service. These ambulances are equipped with Sick Newborn Care Units (SNCU), he added.

Ideally, the ambulances are supposed to reach a caller’s area in less than 15 minutes in urban areas. In rural and Agency areas, the ambulances are supposed to reach the needy within 20 minutes and 25 minutes respectively.